Wake Forest is going for a third consecutive state football title after rolling past Pinecrest 49-7 on Friday night.The Cougars are going back to the 4AA championship game, where they will face Charlotte Vance, a 21-13 winner against Charlotte Myers Park.Pinecrest, of Southern Pines was looking for its first ever trip to the state title game.Watch the video for highlights and to hear from players and coaches.