Race and Culture

Spring Lake first municipality in Cumberland County to make Juneteenth official holiday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Spring Lake first Cumberland County town to recognize Juneteenth

SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Spring Lake will be celebrating its first official Juneteenth in its 50-year existence and is the first municipality in Cumberland County to pass this kind of resolution.

On Monday night, the Board of Aldermen unanimously passed a resolution to recognize Juneteenth as a paid employee holiday.

Mayor Larry Dobbins told ABC11 that it's a major milestone, especially since this same resolution didn't pass in 2020.

"I'm happy to say it succeeded," he said.

Dobbins jokingly responded to the subsequent declarations from President Joe Biden and Gov. Roy Cooper with, "safe to say we were being ahead of the curve."

But it wasn't just town leaders who made this happen. Kia Anthony, the founder and president of Circa 1865, was also a strong advocate for the town's resolution.

"I constantly petitioned the board of Aldermen," Anthony said. The Fayetteville local's organization aims to unite the African community through education and community outreach, also pushing for Juneteenth recognition. The number "1865" representing the year Black slaves in Galveston, Texas found out they were free.

The day has long been important and observed in Texas but few knew about the date or its significance outside of the Lone Star State.

"The collective work that's been happening since the early 80's to push, to really make this a federal holiday. All of the work that has been done in Galveston, Texas," Anthony said.

Anthony and Dobbins said this is symbolic change that needed to happen.

"It acknowledges the fact that someone said, 'yes, let's fix this.' And it also means that there's a chance to fix other things in this country as well," Dobbins said.

Both said now is the time to address other issues affecting the African-American community, from voting rights, to inequality and equity.

Dobbins said that though the town of 12,000 will celebrate its first official Juneteenth on Saturday, employees won't get paid until 2022, because of finalized budgets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspring lakecumberland countyholidayjuneteenthrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
UNC student body president slams his own university
NCBOE approves documents for controversial social studies standards
How to talk to your kids about Juneteenth
CA single father gets new appraisal for $150K more in value
TOP STORIES
3 dead, 2 missing as tubers go over dam near NC-VA border
Merging where the lane ends not 'jumping the line'; may become the law
2 dead, 2 injured in Durham shooting; activists say city needs to step up
Despite incentives, fewer North Carolinians vaccinated each week
Tropical Storm Claudette expected to form today
Triangle residents call Juneteenth a reminder to educate oneself
LATEST: Gov. Cooper urges more people to get vaccinated
Show More
Cary dad's Facebook group, Dads Married to Doctors, grows globally
Father gives daughter life-saving gift as living organ donor
UNC student body president slams his own university
Charlotte lawmaker suggests fine for donating to homeless
Grandfather with Alzheimer's gives Navy-bound grandson's 1st salute
More TOP STORIES News