2 charged with murder in Spring Lake shooting of Fayetteville man

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been charged with murder in the Spring Lake shooting of a 22-year-old man, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Friday.The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting call on Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane in Spring Lake.Deputies found Dontaveious Miles 22, of Fayetteville, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.William Zion Singleton, 22 of Fayetteville has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Jamie Allen Bryant, 34 of Linden, was also arrested and he was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods.Both are being held in the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond.The case remains under investigation.