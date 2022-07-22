2 charged with murder in Spring Lake shooting of Fayetteville man

From left, Jamie Allen Bryant, William Zion Singleton (Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men have been charged with murder in the Spring Lake shooting of a 22-year-old man, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting call on Tuesday shortly before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane in Spring Lake.

Deputies found Dontaveious Miles 22, of Fayetteville, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

William Zion Singleton, 22 of Fayetteville has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Jamie Allen Bryant, 34 of Linden, was also arrested and he was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen goods.

Both are being held in the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond.

The case remains under investigation.
