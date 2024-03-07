Town of Spring Lake parts ways with police chief Dysoaneik Spellman

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Spring Lake announced it has parted ways with its police chief.

Dysoaneik Spellman left the job effective immediately Thursday, March 7.

The town issued a statement that read in part:

"During his tenure, Chief Spellman has been an integral part of the Spring Lake community, dedicating over eight years to the Police Department, with the last period in the role of Police Chief. His efforts to ensure the safety and security of Spring Lake's residents have been commendable."

A reason for the departure was not given.

While the search for a new police chief takes place the department's operations will be overseen by senior officers.