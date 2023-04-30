St. Augustine University host Scholarship Day to help underserved students

For Scholarship Day, underserved students had the chance to apply for up to $50,000 of financial assistance.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Music echoed across the St. Augustine University Campus Sunday as high school students learned how they could begin the enrollment process now.

High school senior Papa Ndaye attended the open house where he heard about different opportunities available.

"It attracted me to come back here today," he said.

For Scholarship Day, underserved students had the chance to apply for up to $50,000 of financial assistance.

"This gives the opportunity for students who have a GPA between 2.5 to a 3.5 to apply for scholarships to St. Augustine University," St. Augustine Vice President Jorge Sousa said. "It opens up that opportunity for those students who haven't made that final decision on where to attend college for the fall semester to consider St. Augustine University as their choice."

The four-year scholarships are not the only incentive. Students like Ndaye could enroll and be admitted during the event, with a $2,000 discount on their fall enrollment.

"The next step is trying to find out the scholarship opportunities," Ndaye said. "I feel great! It's the next chapter in my life. This is what we've been dreaming of, since we were kids."

Students at the event also had the chance to learn about joining the band, speak with coaches about trying out for a team, and for those who are interested in cheerleading, could audition for that too.

"St. Aug is a huge, big family. We're small in numbers but it's a family environment," rising senior Tamia powell said.

Scholarship Day is supported by a $190 million donation from Fidelity Investments to the United Negro College Fund.

For more information about scholarship opportunities you can visit the schools website.