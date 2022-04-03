Raleigh Beer Garden hosts St. Baldrick's Day fundraiser for children with childhood cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People who can make money selling adult beverages look forward to a busy weekend as fans watch the hoops action happening in New Orleans, but one Glenwood South destination, the Raleigh Beer Garden, hosted families with children on Saturday as many participated in the St. Baldrick's Day fundraiser."I'm here to help raise money for childhood cancer research, so families like us don't have to go through the hardships we went through. Hopefully someday we'll have a cure for this," said Dave Edsall.He and his wife Coley stood with their two daughters as clippers took hair from heads that soon resembled their eldest, Mary Harper. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare form of kidney cancer when she was three years old. Now, after eight months of chemo and radiation treatments she's a cancer survivor."I liked it when it was shaved," Harper said when asked about the very low haircut that's helping her raise $1,000 for cancer research. She's inspiring her mother."And all of the kids who have been fighting so hard against cancer, and their families who have supported them through this journey," said Coley Edsall."It feels awesome," event organizer Dixie Halberstadt agreed. "As the parent of a pediatric cancer survivor, it is so good to take a very serious cause that can break your heart, and turn it around. To make it a fun and happy thing, and give hope to all the families out there who are touched by pediatric cancer."Mary Harper is small in stature, but her examples make a big difference in the annual fundraiser. Her participation could inspire others to lose their locks for a worthy cause."She is a wild and free child. Mary Harper has always been that way, and she's always gone against the grain, done her own thing and lived her own truth," Coley said. "And she is a constant reminder to do what makes you happy!"Visit https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/115/2022 to see how you can get involved.