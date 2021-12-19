Man shot, killed after stabbing ex-wife's 13-year-old daughter

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed after stabbing ex-wife's 13-year-old daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A police officer in Charlotte shot and killed a man who reportedly stabbed his ex-wife's 13-year-old daughter.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released the identity of the man or the officer.

It all happened around 7 p.m. Saturday in a suburb south of Charlotte near the South Carolina boarder.

Police arrived to find the man holding a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man started stabbing the teen. That's when the officer opened fire.

First responders on the scene said the man died shortly after being shot.

The teen was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottechild stabbingofficer involved shootingstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rocky Mount QVC Distribution Center catches fire, one person missing
Parade fans fill the streets to welcome back Durham's holiday parade
Ex-CEO charged with embezzling $15M to fund lavish lifestyle
After surprise evictions, Durham residents scramble to find new homes
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Show More
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
LATEST: FYI on getting tested in Wake County before the holidays
Durham Police investigate after man shot and killed
White Christmas chances melting for most of US since 1980
More TOP STORIES News