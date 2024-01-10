Harnett County woman who claimed self-defense in husband's stabbing death now charged with murder

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who claimed she killed her husband in self-defense last year is now facing a murder charge, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

On June 25, Harnett County deputies responded to a domestic call on Lizzy Jeter Lane in Cameron. Investigators determined that Luzysol Gonzalez De La Fuente, 23, stabbed her husband, Jose Sorriano Paulino, 24, in the heart, killing him.

Gonzalez De La Fuente, who now lives in Sanford, told authorities at the time that she was defending herself, the sheriff's office said.

Luzysol Gonzalez De La Fuente Harnett County Sheriff's Office

However, the results of an autopsy and further investigation cast doubt on the self-defense claim, the sheriff's office said. Subsequently, Harnett County detectives arrested Gonzalez De La Fuente on Friday and charged her with second-degree murder.

She was held at the Harnett County Detention Center, under a $500,000 secured bond.