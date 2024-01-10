  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Harnett County woman who claimed self-defense in husband's stabbing death now charged with murder

WTVD logo
Wednesday, January 10, 2024 7:05PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.
WTVD

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman who claimed she killed her husband in self-defense last year is now facing a murder charge, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

On June 25, Harnett County deputies responded to a domestic call on Lizzy Jeter Lane in Cameron. Investigators determined that Luzysol Gonzalez De La Fuente, 23, stabbed her husband, Jose Sorriano Paulino, 24, in the heart, killing him.

Gonzalez De La Fuente, who now lives in Sanford, told authorities at the time that she was defending herself, the sheriff's office said.

Luzysol Gonzalez De La Fuente
Harnett County Sheriff's Office

However, the results of an autopsy and further investigation cast doubt on the self-defense claim, the sheriff's office said. Subsequently, Harnett County detectives arrested Gonzalez De La Fuente on Friday and charged her with second-degree murder.

She was held at the Harnett County Detention Center, under a $500,000 secured bond.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW