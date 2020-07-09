Coronavirus

Starbucks to require customers to wear face coverings in U.S. stores beginning July 15

Starbucks will soon require that customers wear face coverings inside its stores.

The rule, announced Thursday, will be in effect beginning July 15 at company-owned Starbucks locations in the United States.

"This decision was based on a growing number of government mandates requiring individuals to wear facial coverings while in public as well as guidance from the CDC and other public health officials and partner feedback," a representative for the company told ABC News in a statement.

Starbucks said that customers who "may not be wearing a facial covering" at locations where a state or local government mandate is not in place will have other ways to place orders, including the drive-through, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or place an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers.

"The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Starbucks added in a statement posted to its website.



EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about coronavirus symptoms and other helpful information during the COVID-19 pandemic.



ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbusinessstarbuckscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: CIAA suspends NCAA fall sports for 2020
Study: Half of COVID-19 cases coming from silent spreaders
LIVE | DPS superintendent holds town hall to talk reopening plan
See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | DPS superintendent holds town hall to talk reopening plan
COVID-19 LATEST: CIAA suspends NCAA fall sports for 2020
Tropical Storm Fay forms off North Carolina coast
Falconbridge Animal Hospital reopens nearly one year after fire
Fire departments across NC look to recruit, retain volunteers
Millions of tax refunds delayed due to COVID-19
'I can't breathe': 5 guards, nurse charged in NC inmate's death
Show More
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible: WHO
The 411: Bed Bath & Beyond closing 200 stores
'White Lives Matter' written on street days after BLM mural vandalized
Man, charged with assault, kidnapping in Raleigh standoff
More TOP STORIES News