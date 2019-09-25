State employee from Garner accused of embezzling tax money

By Ashley Moran
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Garner woman working for the North Carolina government was arrested and charged with stealing taxpayer money.

Shelly Rozario, 54, stole $9,836.51 of money orders submitted by North Carolina Department of Revenue taxpayers over the past eight months.

Rozario was a temporary administrative associate. She was fired on September 11.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and we have made changes, such as installing additional cameras, to prevent something like this from happening in the future," Revenue Secretary Ronald G. Penny said.

Rozario has been charged with one count of Embezzlement of State Property, a felony charge. She was placed under a $20,000 bond and is due to appear in Wake County District Court today.
