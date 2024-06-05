State lawmakers consider bill on when juveniles could be tried as adults

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State lawmakers are considering a bill that would automatically transfer young offenders out of juvenile court jurisdiction into adult court.

House Bill 834 modifies who the state considers a delinquent juvenile.

It would exclude 16 and 17-year-olds who are accused of committing certain felony crimes and these teens would be automatically tried as an adult.

These crimes could include more serious cases like murder or assault with a deadly weapon to larceny and possession of stolen property.

Under current law, criminal cases for children start in juvenile court.

For teens 16 and 17 years old high-level felony cases are only moved to adult court following an indictment.

These measures were put in place under raise the age legislation implemented in 2019.

Opponents of the proposed bill say this legislation rolls back some of the juvenile justice reforms put in place.

According to the national conference of state legislators, this year every state has considered making changes to legislation impacting juvenile justice.

This bill has already passed the state senate and will go before the house today for a concurrence vote.