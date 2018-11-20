Thanksgiving Eve, Blackout Wednesday: Stay safe on the roads for one of the biggest party nights of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

Expect there to be a trooper every 20 miles, so drive responsibly!

Will you be out on the roads for the holiday this week?

Officials from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are encouraging the public to drive sober the week of Thanksgiving.

"Substance abuse during this holiday has become something of a cultural phenomenon and is associated with binge drinking," according to the agency.

RELATED: Troopers will be stationed every 20 miles along I-40 for Thanksgiving week travel

The day before Thanksgiving specifically has been promoted on social media as "Blackout Wednesday," "Drinksgiving," or Thanksgiving Eve."

According to NHTSA, between 2013 and 2017, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period, making it one of the deadliest holidays on our roads.

NHTSA and its partners are urging the public to take the following precautions, so everyone can enjoy a safe Thanksgiving and make it to the table:
  • Plan ahead and designate a sober driver beforehand.
  • Use public transportation, a taxi, a ride-share service, or your community's sober ride program to get home safely.
  • Download NHTSA's SaferRide mobile app available on Google Play for Android devices and Apple's iTunes Store for IOS devices. SaferRide allows users to call a taxi or a predetermined friend and identifies the user's location so he or she can be picked up.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.
  • Whether riding or driving, always wear your seat belt.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingdrivingdriverthanksgivingholidaysafety
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Raleigh's Angus Barn inspired by Biltmore for holiday decor
911 call that prompted active shooter scare in Carrboro released
Overturned car, power lines block traffic in Raleigh
TIPS: How to stay protected when shopping this holiday season
Operation Toy Storm collects toys for NC families hit hard by Hurricane Florence
California's worst wildfires: How were they started?
Body found identified as missing 49ers fan, coroner confirms
Show More
NC to see one of the coldest Thanksgivings in 29 years
Fayetteville family continues to search for answers during holiday weekend
Relief in sight for those with peanut allergies after UNC study
Bears break into Asheville girl's car, eat 49 chocolate bars
Dog rescued after Florence helps Ohio police department, community
More News