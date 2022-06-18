'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' production team arrested at US Capitol, charged with unlawful entry

WASHINGTON -- Members of a production team for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged with unlawful entry."On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building. Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway," Capitol Police said in a statement Friday night."The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," the statement continued.CBS confirmed in a statement to CNN that on Wednesday and Thursday "Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of" the show."Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed," CBS said. "After leaving the members' offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police."Capitol Police did not identify the people involved in the incident, but said they were charged with unlawful entry."This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney," the Capitol Police statement said.