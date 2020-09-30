SFA cheerleader 'swatting' incident not motivated by race, police chief says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6632650" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I CAN'T SLEEP AT NIGHT:" The teen spoke out since the scary incident and said it was a terrifying moment she will never forget. Hear from her family in the video above.

A message from President Scott Gordon:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- The police chief at Stephen F. Austin State University said an investigation involving a freshman cheerleader who claimed police swarmed her dorm room with guns drawn over a false report was not motivated by race.Chief John Fields, who launched the investigation, gave an update on the case Wednesday morning.The parents of 17-year-old Christin Evans said their daughter was sleeping in her room when SFA police officers suddenly barged in at 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. They believe a group of students targeted their daughter and have called on SFA to reprimand them.The family's attorney said police told Christin they had received a report stating she had scissors and was threatening to stab students.Police then said the report was false.Christin's parents said police told them as many as 10 students were involved in executing the false report.On Wednesday, Fields said officials have identified a core group, three Black females and three white females, in the investigation and that all the students seemed to be associated with each other up until the incident.In a response issued via video message prior to the latest briefing, Fields said, "a racially diverse group of students were involved in an incident involving a false report. The students will be held accountable for this at every possible level."Fields reiterated that message again Wednesday, adding, "I can assure you, it's not racial. It's far from that."Fields said Wednesday that despite reports a student involved called police, it was actually a community assistant in the residence hall who called them.According to Fields, the caller said she heard from students that Christin had been making threats to other residents about how she was going to shank them with scissors, leading to another resident having a manic episode.Fields explained officers responded to the threat level of the possibility of a student being stabbed and killed.When officers arrived, they were directed to Room 116. However, the call was for Room 103, where the student had the manic attack.Officers were rerouted to 116, which was Christin's room. Two of the students who talked to the community assistant are also Christin's roommates.Officers knocked on Christin's door four times, Fields said. They weren't able to get in so her suitemate let them in through her door."Only one officer had a weapon unholstered," Fields told the media Wednesday. "At no time was he intentionally trying to point at the subject."Three officers total responded, and one of them had his Taser ready. A third officer did not unholster his Taser or weapon, Fields said."Once they found Ms. Evans in bed, the threat was de-escalated," the police chief continued. "At no time was there any point that the officers were unprofessional."Christin was asked to come outside of her room and she spoke with police, which Fields said is supported by body camera footage. He also said police have asked Christin's parents for permission to release the video.The president of SFA released a statement on Twitter saying, "Each perpetrator will be dealt with appropriately." He expressed anger Wednesday, saying that he heard about the case secondhand.While police plan to submit the case to the local district attorney's office, Fields explained there are two parts to the university judicial process that work simultaneously: criminal and student rights.Student rights will hear the case and determine the punishment, if any, that would impact a student's standing at the university.Meanwhile, Christin has since moved into a new dorm room and continues to take classes online.