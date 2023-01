Work of Art: Luthier sculpts custom guitars from workshop in Montrose

How living in Italy inspired a Houston man to handcraft custom guitars. He explains the labor of love that goes into creating each work of art.

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 300 hours go into making a Marchione guitar.

Stephen Marchione from Montrose calls it a labor of love.

He was first inspired into making guitars while living in Italy when he was younger.

Marchione has now been sculpting high-end guitars for 30 years.