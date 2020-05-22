Johnston County pastor already in jail charged after pornographic images found

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Johnston County pastor already behind bars for child sex crimes is accused of sexually exploiting a minor after lewd pictures were found on his electronic devices.

On Friday, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office revealed their investigators found six pornographic images after seizing Stephen Arthur Morris' devices.

Morris was a pastor at Oliver's Grove Baptist Church in Four Oaks. Court documents showed Morris was accused of statutory rape with a 13-year-old between June 2013 and June 2014.

The sheriff's office first began investigating Morris when a woman, then 18, came forward in June 2019 to say Morris sexually assaulted her when she was as young as 13. Morris was arrested in July 2019.

Two other adults came forward after the arrest to tell authorities Morries tried to exploit them when they were younger than 18 years old. Morris was charged again in Oct. 2019.

On Friday, Morris was charged with six counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Morris was being held in the Johnston County Jail, previously under a $600,000 bond. He then received an additional bond of $200,000 for the warrants served Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countysexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 cases rise as NC enters Phase 2
What can reopen today in North Carolina?
Apex man charged in murder of Harnett Co. teen shot while sleeping
Negotiating your salary during a pandemic and other job tips
See new 2020 ranking of the best beaches in the United States
Big Weather's Big Recipe: 5-minute pie
Nurse battling COVID-19 shares shocking weight-loss photos
Show More
VIDEO: Gov. Cooper explains why NC can't completely reopen
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
Flamingos flocking to Johnston Co. to celebrate the Class of 2020
The 411: Scientists looking into COVID-19 treatment
Sunshine, warmth returns for Memorial Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News