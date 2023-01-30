Henderson Fire Chief dies at 51 during battle with brain cancer

The City of Henderson is mourning the loss of one of its most dedicated public servants.

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Henderson is mourning the loss of one of its most dedicated public servants.

Henderson Fire Department Chief Steve Cordell died just weeks after turning 51. He was fighting a battle with brain cancer.

Cordell spent 30 years working in the city's fire department.

"The City of Henderson mourns the loss of a colleague, a friend and man whose passion and dedication to his community cannot be measured," Mayor Eddie Ellington said. "The knowledge, wisdom and service to his profession have profoundly impacted countless lives. Chief Steve Cordell ran the race that was set before him. He lived his life the way he died with courage, strength and endurance. Although his life here on earth is over his eternal flame will continue to burn in our hearts and memories."