3 juveniles in custody following stolen vehicle chase, shootout in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three juveniles are in custody Sunday after a chase involving a stolen vehicle and shooting.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a woman reported a Silver Hyundai Sonata stolen on Saturday. Officers said, family members saw the car in Lions Park on Sunday afternoon and began chasing the car on Raleigh Road and ended on Hammond Road.

During the chase, police said shots were fired from the stolen vehicle at the family vehicle. The tires on the stolen vehicle then blew and three suspects jumped out and ran away.

A bullet hole was also found on the stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said no one was hit.

Only the three juveniles have been taken into custody.