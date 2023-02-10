Warning on Baby Trend Sit N' Stand strollers due to entrapment risk, 1 death reported

The CPSC is warning consumers about possible entrapment hazards in Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers after one death was reported.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about possible entrapment hazards in Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra strollers after one death was reported.

The agency and stroller manufacturer announced Thursday that model numbers beginning with "SS76" or "SS66" have a risk of entrapment between "the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back."

"The space in front of and behind the strollers' pivoting front canopy can entrap a child's head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness. Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death," the warning stated.

The stroller company received at least one report of neck entrapment that resulted in the asphyxiation death of a non-occupant 14-month-old, the warning said. Baby Trend was also aware of one report that resulted in neck bruises to a 17-month-old.

"Consumers can mitigate the hazard by removing and separately storing the canopy when not in use, not allowing children to play on the strollers, and always fully securing children in the strollers with the built-in five-point harness," the warning said.

The strollers, sold nationwide since 2009, are available online at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond and at retailers including Walmart, Target, Kohl's and buybuy BABY.

The two affected products have a black or silver frame and a black tray at the front with oval cutouts on the sides with "Sit N' Stand" printed in white on the sides.

Consumers are encouraged to report incidents or injuries associated with the Baby Trend Sit N' Stand Double or Ultra strollers or with any product to CPSC.