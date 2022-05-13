Business

Hammered by pandemic, restaurants now feeling the pinch of inflation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hammered by pandemic, restaurants now feeling the pinch of inflation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new threat for local restaurants that survived unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic -- the strain of record inflation.

At Union Special in downtown Raleigh, one of the biggest headaches for the bakery is the cost of flour.

The owner said flour has shot up by 50% in the past six months.

Other ingredients that he needs to make butter croissants, bread and pastries are also rising.

He said milk has gone up 25% and eggs have doubled in the past 90 days.

READ MORE: Tips to help you save as inflation continues to rise

The owner hasn't taken any items off the menu because of inflation, but he has increased wholesale prices.

Supply chain problems continue to remain another issue.

One restaurant group told ABC11 that oftentimes after placing an order, it only learns what it is getting when the truck pulls up and a distributor starts unloading boxes.

It's not just food that's hit or miss.

READ MORE: Supply chain woes, food prices force Meals on Wheels of Wake County to get creative

"Beer and wine and spirits. we're having great impact on what's behind the bar and what we're able to get on a regular basis," said LM Restaurants spokesperson Kat Goldfaden. "So again, that's just working with our partners to know what's coming in the door, so that what's reflected on our menu is accurate to what we're pouring."

There are some positive signs in the industry. A recent national study from the NPD Group shows dine-in restaurant visits increased by 38% during the first quarter of this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighinflationsupply chainsmall businessjoe bidenrestaurantssmall business survival
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shortage of mental health professionals persists as need grows
Growing proportion of COVID deaths occur among vaccinated: analysis
Builder that left customers with unfinished homes surrenders license
Parents, elected leaders urge Wake County Schools to observe Diwali
911 call reveals final moments of Casey White, Vicky White manhunt
Fayetteville COVID survivor reflects as U.S. hits 1 million deaths
50 years after Title IX, Wolfpack women's success grows
Show More
Durham high school identifies multiple COVID cases after prom
NC State researchers solve megalodon tooth mystery
Why homemade baby formula could be dangerous
Durham man gets 20 years for prostituting minors at Myrtle Beach
17 people forced out of Raleigh apartment building due to fire
More TOP STORIES News