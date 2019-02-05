UNCG student says ghost in her closet was actually man who broke in to wear her clothes

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is behind bars after officials said he broke into a UNCG student's closet to wear her clothes. (Credit: WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. --
A man is behind bars after officials said he broke into a University of North Carolina at Greensboro student's closet to wear her clothes.

The bizarre incident happened just steps away from the college at the Summit at the Edge Apartments on Oakland Ave.

Maddie told WGHP her clothes have been going missing for a while.

"I've been having like pieces of clothes missing," the junior said. "Like shirts and pants."

She said while the clothes were going missing, handprints were being left behind on the bathroom wall.

For a while, she and her roommates thought it might have been a ghost. But on Saturday a more earthly explanation of the supernatural mystery started to become clear.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I just hear rattling in my closet," Maddie explained. "It sounded like a raccoon in my closet. I'm like, 'Who's there?' And somebody answers me. He's like, 'Oh my name is Drew.' I open the door and he's in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes."

Maddie called for help and kept 30-year-old Andrew Swofford distracted while help arrived.

"He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like 'You're really pretty. Can I give you a hug?' But he never touched me."

Officials are not sure how he got in, but Maddie said it's not the first time a stranger was inside her home.

They also had a break in on Dec. 19, 2018.

Employees of the building said they changed the locks of the apartment, but Maddie said she still doesn't feel safe.

"I can't stay here. My closet, it stinks. Every time I go in (my room) there's a bad vibe. I'm just ready to leave."

Swofford was arrested and booked under a $26,000 bond on 14 felony charges including larceny and identity theft.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimebreak-innorth carolina newsbuzzworthyGreensboro
Top Stories
Shooting threat under investigation at Leesville Road High School
Man killed in crash near Carolina Pines Community Center
Artificial sweeteners: What's the safest way to sweeten your coffee
'It was extremely reckless:' Raleigh resident recounts Fyre Festival experience
5 cases of whooping cough reported at Moore County schools
Driving records are wrong or outdated for thousands; NC DMV explains why
Traffic apps save time but residential roads now becoming popular routes
New report finds fewer teachers leaving North Carolina classrooms
Show More
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Raleigh man accused of child abuse; could face up to 17 years if convicted
Boyfriend arrested after Harnett County woman found dead in home
Vicious dog attack leads to unlikely friendship between hero and survivor
Man threatens to kill woman in grocery store bathroom, police say
More News