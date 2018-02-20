PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

#Enough National School Walkout protests lawmakers' inaction on gun violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Organizers behind the Women's March are encouraging students and teachers to participate in a walkout demonstration to demand action against gun violence.

Danny Clemens
As the nation grapples with yet another fatal school shooting, one group is encouraging students and teachers to demand Congressional action to prevent future gun violence in schools.

Organized by the same group behind the Women's March, the #Enough! National School Walkout encourages students, teachers, school administrators and parents to take part in a protest at 10 a.m. local time on March 14, 2018. The walkout will last 17 minutes, a nod to the 17 lives lost at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

"We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that [addresses] the public health crisis of gun violence. We want Congress to pay attention and take note: many of us will vote this November and many others will join in 2020," the group wrote on their Facebook event, which has more than 10,000 interested attendees.

While the Enough walkout from the Women's March appears to be the most organized, plans for several other similar demonstrations are circulating on social media.

A group that identifies itself on Twitter as Student Walkout Against Gun Violence said a walkout has been planned for Wednesday, one week after the shooting.


Another demonstration that seemingly originated on Reddit and was later popularized on Twitter will take place on April 20, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine shooting.



"On Friday, April 20th we want students to attend school and then promptly WALK-OUT at 10:00 am. Sit outside your schools and peacefully protest. Make some noise. Voice your thoughts. 'We are students, we are victims, we are change,'" National School Walkout wrote on Twitter.

During that demonstration, students are encouraged to wear orange as an homage to the Wear Orange campaign associated with National Gun Violence Day.

Aside from the walk-outs, survivors of the Parkland shooting are organizing an event on March 24 called March for Our Lives. Student Cameron Kasky explained what inspired the event's name to ABC News.

"People are saying that it's not time to talk about gun control. And we can respect that," he said. "Here's a time. March 24th in every single city. We are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives."



The teens organizing the march, such Emma Gonzalez, said they are hoping politicians will have a conversation with survivors of the Parkland shooting.

"We want to give them the opportunity to be on the right side of this," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldeducationprotestgun safety
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News