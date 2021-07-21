Pets & Animals

Massive sturgeon leaps from Fraser River in Canada

'It was the fish of a lifetime.'
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive sturgeon leaps from Fraser River in Canada

CHILLIWACK, British Columbia -- It's a fish tale with video proof.

Fishermen in Chilliwack, British Columbia recorded a 9-foot sturgeon leaping from the Fraser River on July 16.

Fishing tour operator Yves Bisson says the fish weighed 350 pounds and was likely at least 50 years old.

SEE ALSO: 100-pound opah fish, also known as a moonfish, discovered on a beach in Oregon
EMBED More News Videos

A large colorful fish washed ashore on the Oregon coast last week in what aquarium officials called a rare occurrence.



"It almost landed in the boat, and the guy holding the rod couldn't believe what he just saw," said Bisson.

Bisson said he has landed over 20,000 sturgeon over 19 years as a Canadian tour operator.

He tagged this one for conservation purposes, then released it back into the river.

"It was the fish of a lifetime," Bisson said.

SEE ALSO: Giant goldfish found in Minnesota waterways
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say they're finding more giant goldfish in waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop illegally dumping their unwanted fish.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaught on videofishcanadau.s. & worldfishing
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
72-year-old woman dies from injuries in Harnett Co. shooting
19-year-old charged with murder in Zebulon vape shop shooting
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update as cases rise
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research
NC State Fair to hold hiring event for multiple positions
Couple whose gender reveal sparked wildfire charged with manslaughter
Show More
WATCH: NC State corpse flower blooms
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics
Major NC high school athletics oversight overhaul proposed
Mitch McConnell urges Americans to get vaccinated
Big infrastructure bill in peril as Republicans threaten filibuster
More TOP STORIES News