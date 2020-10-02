Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis in New York City.Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched a 67-year-old actor in the head.It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West on the Manhattan borough's Upper West Side.The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.Moranis hurt his head, back and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.Moranis may be best known for his work on "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Little Shop of Horrors," among many others.