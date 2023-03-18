Sunbeam recalls about 43,000 electric blankets due to fire hazard

Sunbean announced it is recalling thousands of electric blankets, citing that they can overheat and catch fire.

Sunbeam announced it is recalling thousands of electric blankets, saying that they can overheat and catch fire.

The recall involved 43,000 queen-sized blankets that were sold from September 2022 through January 2023. They were sold online at Amazon and at other small, independent stores nationwide.

There have been 13 reports of the blankets overheating but no reports of injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, anyone with this blanket should unplug it and stop using it immediately.

Anyone who purchased a blanket can get a refund by completing an online registration form.

Officials also say users will be asked to destroy the product. That can be done by cutting the power cord at the plug, marking an "X" with permanent marker on the wash label and sending Sunbeam a photo of the destroyed blanket.

To identify if you have one of these blankets, officials say to look for the Sunbeam logo and model number printed on the wash label.

The model number is 32810027.