2-car crash in Raleigh leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead and two others injured.

Officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of Sunnybrook Road.

One person died at the scene. Another person sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The third person involved was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunnybrook Road was closed from Rock Quarry Road to Sunbright Lane.

No other details were immediately released.