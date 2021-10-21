Food & Drink

'It's going to affect every home': Supply chain issues mean you're going to pay more for food

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The supply chain issue affects nearly everything around us, including the food we eat.

Local farmers attribute the supply chain shortage to the increased cost of supplies such as fertilizer, organic pesticides and seeds.

When the cost goes up, they can't afford to purchase the materials they need. That means they produce fewer crops for consumers, which drives up the cost of food.

"You're going to see higher costs for goods at local grocers in the coming months and it's going to affect every home, especially the middle class American who can't afford an increase right now. It's going to affect your bottom line," said John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers Association.

Farmers say prices are high and they're only expected to get worse.

