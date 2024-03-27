How Baltimore bridge collapse could affect supply chain in Triangle

The catastrophe in Baltimore has also brought one of the more important trade hubs in the country to a standstill.

The catastrophe in Baltimore has also brought one of the more important trade hubs in the country to a standstill.

The catastrophe in Baltimore has also brought one of the more important trade hubs in the country to a standstill.

The catastrophe in Baltimore has also brought one of the more important trade hubs in the country to a standstill.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The catastrophe in Baltimore has also brought one of the more important trade hubs in the country to a standstill.

"That could take years to get it back up and operating again," said Robert Handfield, professor of supply chain management at NC State University. "It's the nation's largest volume of automobiles as well as things like coal, and other bulk commodities. Total trade last year was $80 billion."

Handfield said it's not just a hit for the automobile industry but also the farming community

Combines, tractors, and hay balers come in through Baltimore.

"It's really devastating because of all the traffic that goes in out and out of the port will be shut down for an extended period of time," Handfield said.

ALSO SEE: Raleigh woman's father traveled over Baltimore bridge hours before collapse

He said he believes car carriers could shift to ports like Savannah, Georgia. Some could even shift to a port like Wilmington.

NC Ports said they are always evaluating how goods and ships move.

"Customers are now evaluating their supply chain options and NC Ports stands ready to assist and support the larger supply chain network as needed," the port said.

1 of 21 A container ship rests against wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, as seen from Pasadena, Md. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

ABC11 checked area dealerships and so far they haven't been told of any delays to cars.

Handfield said now is also a great time to look at infrastructure across the country even if this was just a tragic accident.

"Who could've predicted a ship would slam into this bridge and completely destroy it," he said. "It's just shocking."

Full statement from NC Port:

"Our thoughts are with the Port of Baltimore, the community, those directly impacted, and the first responders still engaged in the important search and rescue work. We are monitoring the situation and are in close communication with our various partners, customers and port users as the situation continues to develop.



For our host communities, in response to many inquiries we've received this morning regarding safe navigation of vessels, it is important to note that commercial vessels do not need to navigate under bridges to access either of our deep water ports. We, along with our federal and state agency partners are committed to continually evaluating the safe movement of goods and vessels in and out of our facilities.



Customers are now evaluating their supply chain options and NC Ports stands ready to assist and support the larger supply chain network as needed."