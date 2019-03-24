Suspect in custody after Fayetteville hostage situation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police responded to a hostage situation with a possible barricaded subject in the 100 block of Openview Drive Sunday morning.Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Openview Drive in reference to a barricaded subject holding a hostage.A woman exited the house without incident and the male suspect was taken into custody.The area of Dunn Road near Samuel Street was blocked until the issue was resolved.