FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police responded to a hostage situation with a possible barricaded subject in the 100 block of Openview Drive Sunday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Openview Drive in reference to a barricaded subject holding a hostage.
A woman exited the house without incident and the male suspect was taken into custody.
The area of Dunn Road near Samuel Street was blocked until the issue was resolved.
Suspect in custody after Fayetteville hostage situation
