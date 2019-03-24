Crime & Safety

Suspect in custody after Fayetteville hostage situation

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville police are responding to hostage situation with a possible barricaded subject in the 100 block of Openview Drive Sunday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police responded to a hostage situation with a possible barricaded subject in the 100 block of Openview Drive Sunday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Openview Drive in reference to a barricaded subject holding a hostage.

A woman exited the house without incident and the male suspect was taken into custody.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The area of Dunn Road near Samuel Street was blocked until the issue was resolved.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyfayettevillehostagebarricade
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Parents of child found on SC highway located, police say
Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot dead in car
Police investigating fatal house fire in Durham
Avocados recalled in 6 states over listeria concerns
Powerball: No winners reported, jackpot now estimated at $750M
Viking Sky cruise ship returns to Norway port after engine trouble
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
Show More
Missing 19-year-old man found safe after Silver Alert
Woman critically injured after shooting in Durham
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
Helicopter battalion returns to NC after year in Afghanistan
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
More TOP STORIES News