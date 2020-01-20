'Armed and dangerous' Fayetteville man wanted for statutory sex offense involving 10-year-old, crimes against nature, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old this month.Desmond D. Newton, 30, is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of crimes against nature. Fayetteville police said Newton knew the 10-year-old victim but did not elaborate on how they knew one another.According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Newton is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 immediately or Crimestoppers at (910)483-8477.