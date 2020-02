Suspected shooter, 5 employees killed at Molson Coors facility in Miller Valley identified, Milwaukee police say

EMBED >More News Videos Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers bows his head as he holds a moment of silence for the victims of the Molson Coors mass shooting Wednesday.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee continues to mourn after a gunman fatally shot five workers at a Molson Coors facility before killing himself Wednesday.Police identified the suspected gunman in the Miller Valley shooting as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill.A prayer vigil is being held Thursday for the five victims and their families.Police identified them on Thursday as 33-year-old Jesus Valle Jr., 51-year-old Gennady Levshetz, 33-year-old Trevor Wetselaar, 57-year-old Dana Walk and 50-year-old Dale Hudson.Ferrill and all five victims were Molson Coors employees, Milwaukee police said."They thought they were going to go to work, finish their day and return to their families," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. "They didn't and tragically, they never will."Barrett is urged residents to support one another during a press conference Thursday."What's most important right now is we as a community come together, and put our arms around these grieving families," he said.An investigation into the shooting is ongoing."The hearts of the people of Wisconsin go out to the folks who were murdered at Miller Coors this afternoon," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on Wednesday. "The first lady and I will be praying tonight together over the lives that have been lost."Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes noted this is the 11th mass shooting in Wisconsin since 2004, and called on Americans to prevent it from happening again."I also want to issue a call, a challenge, because we shouldn't accept this," Barnes said. "This is not the way that things should be, and we should never grow comfortable in the face of these repeated tragedies all across America, and especially right here at home. We have a duty to act."No other people were injured in the mass shooting, police said.On Wednesday night, police worked their way building by building on the sprawling complex. The former MillerCoors Brewery changed names in 2019 to Molson Coors, but it's history remains the same. It's been a fabric of the Milwaukee community for 165 years.The sprawling complex includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex. Thursday morning, people left flowers at the scene in remembrance of the victims.In an email to employees, Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hat said, "There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now. I am on my way to Milwaukee now because in the hours and days ahead, the most important thing is that we support and care for each other."He said the Milwaukee office will be closed for the remainder of the week, and the brewery will be shut down for the time being as well "to ensure our people have time to cope with today's events."Many of the company, including the executive leadership, were at the company's annual conference underway in Houston. That conference has now been canceled and people were flying back to Wisconsin Wednesday night.President Donald Trump also addressed the mass shooting at the beginning of a press conference addressing his administration's plans to address the spread of novel coronavirus in America."Our hearts break for them and their loved ones," Trump said. "We send our condolences. We will be with them and it's a terrible thing. Terrible thing. So our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin and to the families. Thank you very much."The Ridge Community Church is planning to hold a vigil at its Greenfield campus, 4500 S. 108th St. A spokesperson for the church said several of its members work at the Molson Coors facility.