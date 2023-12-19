Luxury watchmaker from Switzerland to expand into Raleigh, create 105 new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Swiss watch company plans to open a service center in Raleigh.

Audemars Piguet, the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer announced it would invest $22 million and create 105 jobs in Raleigh.

"It's great to see another prestigious, international company choose North Carolina for its top-flight workforce, number one business environment and extraordinary quality of life," Governor Roy Cooper said.

The company's North American Service Center will be built in Raleigh Iron Works near the intersection of East Whitaker Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue. Raleigh Iron Works is a 19-acre mixed-use development, that includes restaurants, gyms, shopping venues, offices and residential units.

"This announcement shows the versatility of the business ecosystem in Raleigh," said Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "Audemars Piguet is joining a dynamic community with diverse industry, first-class talent, and a wonderful quality of life. We are excited to welcome this global luxury watch brand to Raleigh."