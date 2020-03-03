Family & Parenting

Fort Bragg soldier surprises mom after returning home from 9-month deployment in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier who had been deployed to Afghanistan for 9 months came home and surprised his mother.

It happened Friday, Feb. 28 in Sussex County, Virginia.

Sytoi Warren, a staff sergeant with the 82nd Airborne Division, arrived at Sussex Central High School and walked into the gym while some other women distracted his mother, Jwatonda Greene.

Greene is a teacher in the special education department at the high school. She also coaches the school's JV and varsity cheerleading squads.

As Greene finished her conversation and turned to walk out of the room, she nearly walked into her son.

She screamed with joy and jumped into her son's arms.

Welcome home SSG Warren, and thank you for your service!
