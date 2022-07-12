Family offers $5,000 reward for tips in Carrboro homicide

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in a January fatal shooting.
TaeVeon Young, 23, was shot while in a car near the BPW Club Road entrance to The Villages apartment complex on Smith Level Road. According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Young made it to the hospital but he died from his injuries a few days later.
Carrboro Police Department has not made an arrest in the homicide or released any information about a possible suspect.
However, Young's family is stepping in to try and help move the investigation forward. They are offering a $5,000 to anyone who helps police crack the case and get a conviction.
Young left behind a fiancée and two daughters, according to his obituary.
