1 killed in crash involving tanker truck in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tanker truck crashed with a car and caught fire in Johnston County on Tuesday.

It happened on NC-39 several miles north of Selma.

ABC11 has learned that the driver of the car died in the crash when they collided head on with a tanker truck.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site after firefighters were able to put out the flames. They used a type of foam that can be seen spread all across the road, the tanker truck and the ditch and woods off the highway.

The tanker truck was destroyed. The car involved in the crash had extensive damage to its front end.