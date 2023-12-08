Boil water advisory issued for Town of Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A boil water advisory is in place for the Town of Tarboro due to a major leak in the water system.

People in the town are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages in some cases. Those two issues can increase the potential for bacteria to get into the water supply.

SEE ALSO: Duke names 'grateful and humbled' Manny Diaz as new football coach

The Division of Water Resources is telling people to boil their water when service is restored or to use bottled water. Water should be boiled for at least one minute to kill any disease-causing bacteria.

They are also urging people to conserve water. The advisory will remain in place until further notice.