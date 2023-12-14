Severe weather risk forces organizers to cancel this year's Christmas parade in Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The postponed Christmas parade in Edgecombe County has now been canceled.

The Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce's Christmas Parade would have been the town's 60th iteration of the parade. It was initially scheduled for Dec. 10, but severe weather forced parade organizers to delay it a week.

Unfortunately, severe weather is in the forecast again for Sunday, and organizers have decided it will not be possible to reschedule the parade again.

"Our staff has tried to contact most of our participants this morning to reschedule, but many of them cannot; logistics, time, and effort stand in their way," Dave Sharpesaid in a social media post. "Trust us, no one is more disappointed than our staff."

Sharpe said the parade will resume next year, and it will return bigger and better than ever.