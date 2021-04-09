Food & Drink

Wake County woman says she found used firework-like device in bag of kale from Target in Knightdale

A Wake County woman said she made a shocking discovery when she grabbed a bag of kale she recently bought.

Inside the bag, she found what looked like a used firework-type device.

Patricia Love posted the photos on social media.

She said she bought the bag of kale from the Target in Knightdale.

The kale was Good & Gather brand -- which is Target's private label.

Love said the bag was unopened.

Target sent a statement to ABC11 that said: "Food safety is critically important to Target and we take seriously our responsibility to offer safe products. We appreciate this being brought to our attention and are working directly with the guest who purchased this item to learn more. We're also working with our supplier to investigate this further.''
