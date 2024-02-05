Taylor Swift announces new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' during Grammy acceptance speech

Are you ready for it?

A new Taylor Swift album is on the horizon.

Swift's "Midnights" won the Grammy for best pop vocal album on Sunday.

During her acceptance speech, she announced that her new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," will be out on April 19.

She posted on X after delivering that speech, saying "All's fair in love and poetry .. New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

