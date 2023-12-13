Taylor Swift donates $1 million to help with Tennessee tornado relief

Taylor Swift is helping residents in Tennessee in a big away after this weekend's devastating tornadoes.

According to Variety, the superstar donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund after severe storms and tornadoes sent dozens of people to hospitals while damaging buildings, turning over vehicles and knocking out power.

Six people were killed, according to authorities, and thousands were left homeless. In all, 11 Tennessee counties were affected by Saturday's tornadoes and severe weather.

Swift, who moved to Tennessee to pursue her music career, owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, which was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 mph.

According to Tennessee Emergency Response Fund's website, the money helps with food, temporary housing, debris clean-up, and animal shelter needs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.