Education

People across NC saying 'thank you' to teachers and educators on Teacher Appreciation Day

EMBED <>More Videos

People across NC saying 'thank you' to teachers and educators on Teacher Appreciation Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is Teacher Appreciation Day and ABC11 spoke with an educator in Chapel Hill who says thanks are appreciated all year long.

Eugenia Floyd has worked in education in Chapel Hill for more than a decade.

She says gift cards come regularly and most love the gesture but a simple thank you can go a long way.

She also just wants people to recognize the hard work time and money they put in outside the classroom.

"I think a thank you, a big thank you in any way that you know how to show. It is really helpful during this time. I can't tell anyone what to go buy. But like I said, cash is great. But also a thank you goes a long way for sure," Floyd said.

In Wake County, leaders proposed a budget that would help alleviate the pressure for educators.

County Manager, David Ellis, proposed an increase in support for schools operating expenses by $38 million.

This can fund compensation for school employees, textbooks and programs like literacy coaching and child nutrition.

The Orange County manager will present their budget proposal Tuesday night at their meeting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationraleigheducationschoolsteachers
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Will abortion rights in NC change if Roe v. Wade is overturned
New warning about rise in real estate money transfer scams
NC reaction to report SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade
Chief Justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Spam texts again outnumber spam calls, report finds
Warrant issued for corrections officer who went missing with inmate
JonBenet Ramsey's father supports petition demanding new review of DNA
Show More
Navy sailors allowed to move off ship after recent suicides
The Great Resignation: Its origins and what it means for the future
Suspect arrested, in deadly Rocky Mount Shooting
Police in Durham unable to enforce law for some ordinances
Rising diesel prices hitting truck drivers hard now, consumers later
More TOP STORIES News