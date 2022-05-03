RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is Teacher Appreciation Day and ABC11 spoke with an educator in Chapel Hill who says thanks are appreciated all year long.
Eugenia Floyd has worked in education in Chapel Hill for more than a decade.
She says gift cards come regularly and most love the gesture but a simple thank you can go a long way.
She also just wants people to recognize the hard work time and money they put in outside the classroom.
"I think a thank you, a big thank you in any way that you know how to show. It is really helpful during this time. I can't tell anyone what to go buy. But like I said, cash is great. But also a thank you goes a long way for sure," Floyd said.
In Wake County, leaders proposed a budget that would help alleviate the pressure for educators.
County Manager, David Ellis, proposed an increase in support for schools operating expenses by $38 million.
This can fund compensation for school employees, textbooks and programs like literacy coaching and child nutrition.
The Orange County manager will present their budget proposal Tuesday night at their meeting.
People across NC saying 'thank you' to teachers and educators on Teacher Appreciation Day
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News