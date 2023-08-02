Former Cumberland County teacher charged with sex crime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested a former Cumberland County teacher in connection with a sex crime.

Brittan Phillips, who was a teacher at Douglas Byrd Middle School when the alleged assault occurred, was charged on Monday with felony sex offense with a student and felony crimes against nature.

Phillips received a $25,000 secured bond and made a first appearance on Tuesday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Brittan Phillips Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it encouraged all parents, guardians, and caregivers to speak with their children about inappropriate touching and appropriate relationships.

"If you see something, say something," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Detective J. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or Crimestoppers at (910)483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

