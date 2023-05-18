Franklin County teacher charged with indecent liberties with a student

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Franklin County teacher is under arrest and accused of inappropriate conduct with a student, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office said it issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Wake County resident Zachary Michael Reynolds, 23, charging him with indecent liberties with a student.

Reynolds was taken into custody the same day.

Zachary Michael Reynolds Franklin County Sheriff's Office

The warrant was the result of an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a student by a teacher at Bunn High School.

Reynolds was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center and given a $15,000 secured bond.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with further information is asked to please contact Detective A. Dillon at (919) 340-4311.