Teacher at Green Hope High School assaulted by student during lunch

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teacher at Green Hope High School in Cary was assaulted by a student last week during student lunch.

Green Hope Principal Alison Cleveland sent a notice to parents saying the teacher was supervising 'Smart Lunch" when the assault happened.

The teacher was hurt in the incident but is back at the school.

Cleveland did not give anymore information on the incident citing federal privacy laws, but assures parents the student involved was disciplined.

The full notice from Principal Cleveland is below:

Green Hope High School families, I wanted to take a moment to address a situation that affected our school community last week. On Thursday, September 8, a student assaulted a teacher who was supervising SMART lunch. The teacher was injured, but is recovering and has returned to school. This student's behavior was unacceptable and does not align with the high standards we hold for all of our Green Hope Falcons. While federal privacy laws limit the information I am able to share, please know that the student was disciplined in accordance with WCPSS policies. And of course we will continue to take every measure to ensure the safety of all students and staff members. We appreciate the heartfelt support students, staff and parents alike have shown for the teacher involved. Your kindness and concern are a reflection of the values we embrace and celebrate in our Green Hope High School community. If you have concerns, please contact the front office at 919-380-3700. Sincerely, Alison Cleveland, Principal