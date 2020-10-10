Viral video shows 2 teachers bad-mouthing students after virtual learning: 'These kids are technologically illiterate'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6420185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities in Colorado are defending their decision to send two school resource officers to a home where a 12-year-old Black boy pointed a gun that turned out to be a toy at a friend during an online class they were taking together.

VALLEJO, Calif. -- Two teachers were placed on administrative leave Friday after a viral video surfaced showing them bad-mouthing their students after class.The Vallejo Unified School District in California's Bay Area confirmed the two teachers recorded in the video work at Jesse Bethel High School.The incident happened Thursday afternoon after a virtual English class.Here's portions of the exchange:: ".": ".": "."The rant about their students goes on for nearly two minutes."I was heartbroken, angry, upset, confused. I couldn't believe I heard that come out of a teacher's mouth," said parent Chanel Bonner, who recorded the conversation.Bonner said her son, Ri'Quan, a sophomore, tried to clarify a question about his assignment at the end of his English class. She said one of the teachers then accused Ri'Quan of not submitting his work.Bonner said it was clear the teachers didn't realize they forgot to logout."Other students were still logged in, other parents were still logged in, even commenting like, 'Do you know you're still being recorded?'" she said.Our sister station KGO-TV reached out to the Vallejo Unified School District for an interview but was sent the following statement:The district has not identified the teachers.