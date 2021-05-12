social media

US attorneys general slam Facebook's plan for kid-targeted Instagram platform

By Andrew Morris
AGs slam Facebook's plan for kids' Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook has come under fire for its ongoing plan for an Instagram platform targeted for kids.

A bipartisan group of 44 U.S. attorneys general sent CEO Mark Zuckerberg a joint letter, pleading with him to axe the proposal immediately, citing numerous, adverse developmental effects including cyberbullying and online predators.


The Menlo Park, California-based company said earlier this year it was considering an idea for a "parent-controlled experience."

Facebook elaborated on its plan on Monday, saying the design would give parents more oversight over their children who are already online, while promising to make every effort to protect children.


Currently, children under the age of 13 are not allowed on the app.
