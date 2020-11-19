Technology

Durham company behind keeping COVID-19 vaccine cool during transport

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Phononic, a Durham-based semiconductor cooling and heating company, is producing totes that can help keep the COVID-19 vaccine cool during transport.

"We can store several thousand ampules in a tote this size so what you would have is a large distribution or a warehouse site that would store massive volumes of the vaccine and then they would be a distribution point to go elsewhere in the community," said Phononic CEO and co-founder Tony Atti.

The company's technology is used in refrigerators at hospitals to keep vaccines and medications cool.

Atti said the totes feature semiconductor technology made in Durham that can keep the vaccine very cold.

READ MORE: Gov. Cooper tours Durham facility that has been making PPP

"The vaccine has to be kept at very careful temperatures, very precise, very little variation and very stable with no vibration and if not, it'll very easily spoil," Atti said.

The company said it's been tapped by national refrigeration and cold storage providers to help with distribution and that logistics are still being ironed out.

"The Pfizer/Moderna announcements were critical first steps in the treatment of COVID but now the real work begins in the cold-chain logistics to take that vaccine from the point of origination all the way through a sophisticated cold chain to some administration site where the public then gets inoculated," he said.

Atti said they are producing several hundred totes now and several thousand early next year.

"The tote has connection points right here at the base," he said, showing the tote. "So the tote can literally plug in to a recharging base which itself can be powered or the tote can be connected to a battery backup for direct charge."

When not connected, Atti said the totes can keep products cool for six hours.

"This tote has a unique size dimension associated with ergonomics so a nurse or a doctor can lift and carry the tote without it being prohibitively heavy," Atti said. "But for other shipping and transport options, we do have larger designs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologydurhamvaccinescoronavirustechnologycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A quarter million: America's loss, North Carolina's grief
'Gigafactory' vaccine production facility to bring jobs to RTP
LATEST: NC reports record 4,296 new COVID-19 cases
RDU expects significantly less passengers during holiday season
Controversial NC law HB142 ends December 1
Where to get Thanksgiving takeout in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville
Gov. Cooper tours Durham facility that has been making PPP
Show More
17-foot great white shark spotted off Outer Banks
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
Tips for small business reopenings and how you can help
Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
'No significant issues' found in NC election results
More TOP STORIES News