Technology

NC State students launch GoFundMe to help fund 3D printing of prosthetic devices for children in need

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An NC State student-run organization, The Helping Hand Project, started a GoFundMe with a goal of $2,000. The funds would help them continue their mission of using 3-D printing to provide recreational prosthetic devices to those in need.

"A general prosthetic might cost between $10,000-20,000, and a kid grows out of that in six months," Helping Hand Project President Griffin Drye said.

"Each device we print costs between $50-100 to actually produce," Drye said.

Helping Hand Project NCSU chapter started in 2015 with about 15 people. The original organization was launched in 2014 at UNC Chapel Hill.

Today, the NCSU chapter has grown to about 80 engineering students who apply what they've learned in the classroom to helping others.

"We learn about stuff in class and you don't get to apply it," explained Sujay Kestur, a Junior Biomedical Engineering student.

"Here, you can make a direct impact and see the kid you're giving the hand to that changed their lives for them, and I think that's really awesome," Kestur said.

The NCSU chapter is on track to produce 20 hands this year. The money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward materials to continue the mission of using 3D printing and innovative design solutions to provide recreational prosthetic devices to people with upper limb differences.

"It's completely for free," explained Junior Biomedical Engineering student Sonia Wrobel. "We also bring these little support packages every time we deliver a hand with toys of interest. It's more than just a hand, it's a family we give to them and we just really love to be able to support these kids more than just the function of their hand and making them feel confident about who they are despite their differences."

The Helping Hand Project works closely with the nonprofit Project Helping Hands.

The CDC estimates that each year about 1,500 babies in the United States are born with upper limb reductions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyraleighcollege studentsnc state universitywearable tech3d printingtechnologygofundmefeel goodfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 charged in shooting death of Raleigh mom captured in Texas
Former NC State basketball player Anthony Grundy dies
Timeline revealed in case of missing Holly Springs mother
Some worry active shooter drills may traumatize children
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
WakeTech students learn lesson in community, police relations
Show More
WEEKEND EVENTS: Moonlight in the Garden, dog-friendly 5K & more
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Mysterious dog illness that has sickened hundreds identified
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
More TOP STORIES News