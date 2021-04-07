Technology

Raleigh launching text-message system for downtown residents

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The City of Raleigh is launching a text alert system for downtown residents.

The program was created in response to the demonstrations about the death of George Floyd that turned violent back in May.

The text messages would be sent to businesses and residents to notify them of protests or other events and will be linked to a webpage providing additional information.

Late Tuesday afternoon, city council members approved the alert system to be used in a pilot program for three months.

After that, the system could be considered for citywide use.
