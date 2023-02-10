Teen arrested, charged in shooting that killed store clerk in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen in Dunn was arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting Wednesday night.

Police were called to Family Mart at the 600 block of East Broad Street just before 11 p.m. in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the store clerk, Nasi Azzan, on the floor behind the counter with a gunshot wound. A short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video obtained by officers from the store shows the suspect enter the business dressed in dark clothing with a mask over his face.

The City of Dunn Police Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday that a 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a firearm.

The teen's identity has not been released.